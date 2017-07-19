WEATHER BLOG: Heat Wave In Full Effect

Hi Everyone!

Well we are on day two of what will be, at least a 7 day run, of daytime high temps above 90°. A straight up July heatwave. Today with a forecast high of 94° it will feel like 102°. BUT WAIT, it gets better!! The next two days with temps in the mid 90’s it will feel like 104°. BUT WAIT it gets better!! Daytime highs through the weekend, and into next week, will remain above 90.

Yesterday it was 90°. Counting yesterday, and today, by the end of the “five day forecast” we will have had 7 days of 90+ degree daytime highs. A straight up July heat wave.

Y’all know the drill.. Dress for the weather not for success, or fashion. Hydrate, and find shade. Or just do what my friends in Arizona do, live in the morning and evening, and just shut it down, (stay inside), during the day. I know, easier said than done. But those heat pro’s in the desert have made it a seasonal lifestyle. Might become a Mid-Atlantic, short term, lifestyle too.

MB!