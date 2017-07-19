BREAKING WJZ: Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Weather Blog: Uncomfortable Humidity

July 19, 2017 10:43 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– High temperatures and uncomfortable humidity as well as rather unhealthy air quality, is to be expected the next few days.

A code red heat advisory will be in effect in the city of Baltimore this weekend as Artscape is in full swing.

Unhealthy air quality is on tap for most of the region as well.  High temperatures will be in the mid or upper 90’s , but our real feel will likely be between 100 and 105 each of the coming afternoons.

Please keep hydrated and reduce outdoor activities during the heat of the day.

Best chance of showers ans some gusty thunderstorms will likely be on Saturday.

Stay cool!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch