Weather Blog: Uncomfortable Humidity

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– High temperatures and uncomfortable humidity as well as rather unhealthy air quality, is to be expected the next few days.

A code red heat advisory will be in effect in the city of Baltimore this weekend as Artscape is in full swing.

Unhealthy air quality is on tap for most of the region as well. High temperatures will be in the mid or upper 90’s , but our real feel will likely be between 100 and 105 each of the coming afternoons.

Please keep hydrated and reduce outdoor activities during the heat of the day.

Best chance of showers ans some gusty thunderstorms will likely be on Saturday.

Stay cool!

