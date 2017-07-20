93-Year-Old Woman Dragged 20 Feet During Church Carjacking

BREAKING WJZ: O.J. Simpson Granted Parole. Eligible For Release In October

July 20, 2017 7:01 PM
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 93-year-old woman in Florida was dragged 20 feet as she tried to stop two carjackers in a church parking lot.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Marquita Steinmetz only had cuts and bruises from the Thursday ordeal.

DeLand police say Steinmetz was in the parking lot of a church when 20-year-old Darius Matthews and 21-year-old David Leo Perkins III approached her and pushed her to the ground. Authorities say the men grabbed the keys out of her hand and got into the car.

Steinmetz reached into her car to try to stop them and was dragged 20 feet before she let go.

Police officers pursued the suspects, who were arrested after crashing the car. Matthews and Perkins were being held on carjacking charges. Jail records didn’t list attorneys.

