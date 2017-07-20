BREAKING WJZ: O.J. Simpson Granted Parole. Eligible For Release In October

Fisherman Tries To Save Brother, But Both Drown

July 20, 2017 4:19 PM

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two brothers who were fishing in New Jersey have died after one got into trouble while swimming and the other tried to save him.

Vineland police say Otoniel and Saul Bautista-Vargas drowned in Crystal Lake on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the lake that night after a fisherman in a boat spotted what he thought were two people at the bottom of the water.

Police found items on a beach at the lake that included a wallet and ID for one of the men who drowned.

