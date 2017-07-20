Former Oriole Pitcher Ben McDonald Says The ‘Orioles Are Capable Of Making A Run’

Former Oriole Ben McDonald joined Vinny and Haynie and talked about Kevin Gausman’s struggles and how he could turn it around.

He says, “I thought his fastball command was really good and the breaking ball was good and of course the two different change ups were dominant last night. I saw a guy that really commanded his stuff. It looked like the Kevin Gausman of the second half last year for me. It was a lot of doom and gloom a couple days ago, so if the Orioles are going to climb back in this thing, which I think they’re quite capable of doing, it’s going to begin on the mound.”

McDonald believes the team could be turning the corner after winning three straight games against the Rangers.

McDonald makes a good point that this could be the time that the players are finally firing on all cylinders. He continued to say, “When you look at the Orioles, you see the talent that’s there. when I saw the ERA at 6.00, I thought they’re way too good to have those types of numbers. You know it’s just a matter of time, because you know it’s in the tank for the Orioles because they way they started the season this year was just outstanding. You know what they’re capable of doing and you also know they’re quite capable of making a run. I think everybody’s hoping that this is the beginning of an outstanding run.”

With the Astros coming to town next, it will be a difficult uphill climb.

Tune in to hear more about the starting pitching, the stresses of playing and more.