‘Hater’ Dating App Reveals What Singles In Each State Despise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The “Hater” dating app, which says its the first that matches people based on the things they hate, has released a list of the most hated thing in every state, according to its users.

The despised people, items and activities range from The New York Times to tying a tie to Eli Manning to… well something we can’t mention here.

Maryland’s most hated thing? Cheap coffee, according to the app’s data.

CLICK HERE to see the full map so you can find out what singles in other states hate.

