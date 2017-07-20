‘Hater’ Dating App Reveals What Singles In Each State Despise

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current ConditionsWeather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

July 20, 2017 2:12 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The “Hater” dating app, which says its the first that matches people based on the things they hate, has released a list of the most hated thing in every state, according to its users.

The despised people, items and activities range from The New York Times to tying a tie to Eli Manning to… well something we can’t mention here.

Maryland’s most hated thing? Cheap coffee, according to the app’s data.

