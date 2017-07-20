Journalist Ron Olsen Recounts The O.J. Simpson Case As Simpson Earns Parole

Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson on Thursday asked four parole board members in Nevada to release him from prison, and they granted him parole.

Simpson will be released in October, when he will have served the minimum of nine years behind bars. The earliest date he’ll be on the street is October 1, 2017.

Simpson received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Veteran cross-platform journalist Ron Olsen joined the Scott Garceau Show to recount his side of covering the madness from the 90’s all the way up to OJ’s situation right now. “What should have been about a 15-25 minute hearing was stretched out to an hour and 15 minutes.

Olsen was among the first journalists to arrive at the Bundy murder scene and was KTLA’s principal field reporter for coverage of the O.J. Simpson criminal and civil trials which continued for nearly three years.

Olsen said, “I will always remember the blood. It was just a horrific scene. After 40 years in journalism, I’ve seen a lot of bad stuff, but that was something.” Olsen also discussed the car chase that occurred during the low-speed pursuit.

“What I’m wondering… what’s he going to do next?” says Olsen.