Mosby Speaks On Handling Of Video Of Possible Officer Misconduct

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the release of body cam footage that the Office of Public Defenders says shows a Baltimore officer planting drugs, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby spoke on how this video has impacted her office.

Mosby says her office reviewed 10 different video clips, but never noticed anything was wrong and neither did the public defender until just before trial.

She claims when she was notified of that, her office took immediate action, but it wasn’t soon enough to stop this officer involved from testifying in another case.

For the first time, Mosby addressed concerns her office reacted too slowly to a video showing what may be an officer planting drugs during a January arrest.

Her office later dropped charges against the suspect involved, but not before the officer testified in another case, after the public defender brought the evidence tampering allegations to prosecutors.

Mosby contends there’s nothing wrong with the review process, and says her office did nothing inappropriate.

“We looked at the videos when we first received them, um, the same way that the police department body worn cameras looks at the video, I have a body worn division that looks at the videos, and we looked at all 10 of them,” Mosby said. “This was something that wasn’t immediately, um, you know, visible or apparent to the assistant state’s attorney, so, again, two days before trial, this is the purpose of the judicial system, for you to be able to, if we miss something, to have a dialogue with the defense attorney.”

“Two days before trial, when it was brought to the attention of the assistant state’s attorney, at 11 p.m. at night, he got on the phone with that public defender, and said, ‘Hey, rather than, this is something that is rather troubling. I’m going to bring it to my supervisor,’ and first thing in the morning, as he came in to work, they reviewed it, and he made a determination that he was going to dismiss it. So he immediately contacted the public defender and said, hey, we’re going to, forget guilty time served, we’re going to null process this case,” she said.

Mosby also said that almost 100 cases are impacted by this investigation.

