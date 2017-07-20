Orioles Going For Four-Game Sweep Of Rangers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are going for their first four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards since 2014 on Thursday night.

Baltimore has outscored Texas 25-4 over the first three games.

Baltimore’s left-hander Wade Miley (4-8, 5.40 ERA) will step to the mound tonight. Miley had a 2.82 ERA in his first 11 starts, but he has a 10.19 ERA in his past eight outings. His 1.80 WHIP is among the worst in the American League.

Miley has struggled against Texas in the past, going 1-5 with a 5.75 ERA in seven starts.

The two teams now have the same overall record.