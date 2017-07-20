Outpouring Of Support For Sen. John McCain Following Cancer Diagnosis

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Arizona Republican John McCain, who’s in the midst of the healthcare fray, announced Wednesday that he has brain cancer.

McCain had surgery last week to remove a blood clot, which led doctors to find a gliobastoma, a malignant brain tumor treated with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, but it’s resistant.

“And it will frequently come back within the same area where it started and because of that we are actively doing many clinical trials to further improve outcomes,” said Dr. Mark Mishra, of the University of Maryland: School of Medicine.

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with gliobastoma each year in the U.S. Fewer than a third survive beyond two years.

A good outcome is hoped for the senator, who tweeted:

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

“If it’s physically possible he’ll be back as soon as possible,” said South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham (R).

There are thoughts and prayers in a statement from President Trump, who calls McCain a fighter.

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/SO4XYgnyug — President Trump (@POTUS) July 20, 2017

And Former President Obama tweeted “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against.”

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

A similar sentiment comes from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan who posted on Facebook, “As a cancer survivor I know how difficult it can be to receive that first diagnosis”, and wished him a speedy recovery. Hogan wrote, “Cancer just picked the wrong guy to mess with.”

McCain has been away from the Senate this week but still, on Thursday, issued a statement against a proposal related to Syria.

Senator McCain chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee.

