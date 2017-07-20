Baltimore Bound Plane Diverted After ‘Disturbance’

BREAKING WJZ: Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

July 20, 2017 4:00 AM
Filed Under: Diverted Flight, Spirit Airlines

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A cross-country Spirit airlines flight was forced to make an unexpected stop in Denver overnight due to a security issue.

According to CBS Denver, Spirit Airlines flight 576 was headed from Oakland, California to Baltimore when they were forced to land. Denver International Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says a “possible disturbance on board” prompted the pilot to divert the plane to DIA.

No one was hurt during the incident. It is unclear what the disturbance was, but FBI agents are now investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

