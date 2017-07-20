BREAKING WJZ: O.J. Simpson Granted Parole. Eligible For Release In October

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current ConditionsWeather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Company Sued For Alleged Racial, Religious Discrimination Against Muslim At Md. Facility

July 20, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Lawsuit, Racial Discrimination

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A company is being sued for alleged racial and religious discrimination against a Muslim who worked at their Woodlawn, Md. facility.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) claims MVM Inc. broke federal law when it stopped accommodating a security guard’s religious beliefs and retaliated against him after he made a complaint about racial harassment.

The lawsuit claims Kelvin Davis, a security guard, is a practicing Muslim and observes his faith by wearing a beard.

MVM has a grooming policy that keeps guards from having facial hair longer than one-quarter of an inch, but Davis was reportedly given a religious waiver.

According to the lawsuit, Davis had his beard for about a year, but was forced to shave it the day after he made a complaint that his supervisor had called in a “nigga,”

The lawsuit also claims MVM retaliated against Davis following his complaint by threatening him with termination, as well as suspending him for a day after he reportedly showed up for work two minutes late.

The EEOC is seeking back pay and compensatory and punitive damages for Davis, as well as “injunctive relief.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch