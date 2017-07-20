Company Sued For Alleged Racial, Religious Discrimination Against Muslim At Md. Facility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A company is being sued for alleged racial and religious discrimination against a Muslim who worked at their Woodlawn, Md. facility.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) claims MVM Inc. broke federal law when it stopped accommodating a security guard’s religious beliefs and retaliated against him after he made a complaint about racial harassment.

The lawsuit claims Kelvin Davis, a security guard, is a practicing Muslim and observes his faith by wearing a beard.

MVM has a grooming policy that keeps guards from having facial hair longer than one-quarter of an inch, but Davis was reportedly given a religious waiver.

According to the lawsuit, Davis had his beard for about a year, but was forced to shave it the day after he made a complaint that his supervisor had called in a “nigga,”

The lawsuit also claims MVM retaliated against Davis following his complaint by threatening him with termination, as well as suspending him for a day after he reportedly showed up for work two minutes late.

The EEOC is seeking back pay and compensatory and punitive damages for Davis, as well as “injunctive relief.”

