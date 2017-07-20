WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current ConditionsWeather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Maryland Register Of Wills Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Office

July 20, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Allegany County, Register of Wills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Register of Wills has been indicted on charges that she stole more than $4,000 from the office.

Rebecca D. Drew, Register of Wills for Allegany County, was indicted on one count each of misconduct in office and misappropriation by a fiduciary, along with two counts of felony theft.

Drew is accused of stealing $4,309 using the office’s credit card and checking account for personal expenses from July 2016 through December 2016.

