State Launches Pilot Program For Digital Driver’s License

July 20, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Digital, Driver's License, Maryland, pilot program

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Maryland has launched its pilot program for a phone-based digital driver’s license.

The state’s transportation department said in a statement Thursday that volunteers are working with various institutions and businesses to test out the IDs.

The state said the APP will serve as a secure companion to physical IDs. They’re also more private. Digital driver’s license holders only have to display the information required in a particular situation.

The state is collaborating with the Maryland company Gemalto. The program is a two-year effort funded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

