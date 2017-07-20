WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Red Air Quality Alert And Heat Advisory Go Into Effect Today| Current Conditions |Weather BlogCurrent Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Trump ‘Irritated’ To Learn Rod Rosenstein Was From Baltimore

July 20, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: President Trump, Rod Rosenstein

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – President Donald Trump is showing discontent with his Deputy Attorney General after learning he came from Baltimore.

In an interview with the New York Times, The President reportedly said he was irritated to learn Rod Rosenstein had begun his career in Baltimore.

“When Mr. Sessions recused himself, the president said he was irritated to learn where his deputy was from,” the New York Times article said. It then quoted Trump as saying “There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any.”

Rosenstein served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland until April when he was appointed Deputy Attorney General.

In his new role, Rosenstein was tasked with appointing a special counsel to oversee the Russia probe.

