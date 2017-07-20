Trump ‘Irritated’ To Learn Rod Rosenstein Was From Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – President Donald Trump is showing discontent with his Deputy Attorney General after learning he came from Baltimore.

In an interview with the New York Times, The President reportedly said he was irritated to learn Rod Rosenstein had begun his career in Baltimore.

“When Mr. Sessions recused himself, the president said he was irritated to learn where his deputy was from,” the New York Times article said. It then quoted Trump as saying “There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any.”

Rosenstein served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland until April when he was appointed Deputy Attorney General.

In his new role, Rosenstein was tasked with appointing a special counsel to oversee the Russia probe.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook