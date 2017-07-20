BREAKING WJZ: O.J. Simpson Granted Parole. Eligible For Release In October

TSA: Man At Airport Said He Forgot About Loaded Gun In Bag

July 20, 2017 6:22 PM
LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man at an airport in Maryland after they said he carried in a loaded gun and extra bullets.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement Thursday that the man was caught at a security checkpoint at BWI Airport.

The TSA said the man told officials he forgot about the .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. They said it was loaded with nine bullets and found in his backpack. He also had an extra magazine containing nine bullets.

The TSA did not identify the man but said he was from Laurel, Maryland.

The TSA said the arrest marks the 21st firearm detected this year at BWI. Last year, TSA officers say they detected 23 guns there.

