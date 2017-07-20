Coffee Recalled For Containing Something Similar To Viagra’s Active Ingredient

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — That’s one way to wake up in the morning.

A coffee brand is voluntarily recalling one of its products because, according to the announcement on the Food and Drug Administration site, it contains a compound similar to that of the active ingredient in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

The FDA says Bestherbs Coffee LLC will pull New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee off store shelves because of the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil.

Desmethyl carbodenafil is “structurally similar to sildenafil,” the release says.

The product is marketed as a male enhancement drink, but the ingredient could be dangerous.

Desmethyl carbodenafil could “interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” the FDA says. “Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.”

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Bestherbs Natural Coffee at 817-903-2288 or Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook