WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current ConditionsWeather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Coffee Recalled For Containing Something Similar To Viagra’s Active Ingredient

July 20, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Recall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — That’s one way to wake up in the morning.

A coffee brand is voluntarily recalling one of its products because, according to the announcement on the Food and Drug Administration site, it contains a compound similar to that of the active ingredient in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

The FDA says Bestherbs Coffee LLC will pull New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee off store shelves because of the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil.

Desmethyl carbodenafil is “structurally similar to sildenafil,” the release says.

The product is marketed as a male enhancement drink, but the ingredient could be dangerous.

Desmethyl carbodenafil could “interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” the FDA says. “Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.”

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Bestherbs Natural Coffee at 817-903-2288 or Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch