Weather Blog: The Heat Was On!

July 20, 2017 10:27 PM By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The heat was on today! At 2:03 pm , we hit 98 at BWI. and 99 at the Inner Harbor, it was the hottest day this summer.

Tomorrow a very slight chance of a shower and a few more clouds, may keep us to about 95.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the City and southern regions once again tomorrow. Poor air quality will also be prevalent on Friday.

Some cooling here on the weekend, with better shower and t-storm chances as well. It will take till Tuesday to see a major drop in temperatures.

Stay cool!

