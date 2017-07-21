2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Maryland Highway

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — Two men are dead after police say a car traveling the wrong way on a Maryland highway hit another car head-on.

Prince George’s County police tweet that the two drivers were killed early Friday in the crash that involved a car traveling the wrong way on Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area.

Police say one car was traveling north in southbound lanes and hit the other car head-on. Both drivers died at the scene. There were no passengers in either car.

The crash is under investigation.

