2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Maryland Highway

July 21, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Fatal crash, Fort Washington, Indian Head Highway, Maryland, Prince George's County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — Two men are dead after police say a car traveling the wrong way on a Maryland highway hit another car head-on.

Prince George’s County police tweet that the two drivers were killed early Friday in the crash that involved a car traveling the wrong way on Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area.

Police say one car was traveling north in southbound lanes and hit the other car head-on. Both drivers died at the scene. There were no passengers in either car.

The crash is under investigation.

