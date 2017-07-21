Two Men Who Assaulted Ravens Fan At M&T Bank Stadium Plead Guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two men who assaulted a Baltimore Ravens fan plead guilty to second-degree assault.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office says Andrew Nappi and Scott Smith will not serve jail time, however, they will each receive 18 months of probation.

The two men from New York were at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2 supporting the opposing team, the Oakland Raiders, when they got into an altercation with 55-year-old Joseph Bauer from Jessup.

Bauer sustained a critical brain injury from the incident and remains in recovery from the incident.

Bauer encountered 30-year-old Smith, from Mount Vernon, NY and 32-year-old Nappi, from Eastchester, NY at a concession stand, after Bauer let someone cut in front.

It wasn’t until later, as Bauer was leaving the stadium, that he encountered Smith and Nappi again.

Bauer reportedly began to argue with Smith and Nappi and the altercation turned violent, and Smith pushed Bauer. Nappi, prosecutors said, then punched Bauer in the face.

Bauer fell backward and hit his head on the ground, causing him to lose consciousness, according to prosecutors and was then taken to Shock Trauma. Doctors found Bauer had a skull fracture and brain swelling.

Bauer still continues to receive medical care for his injuries.

Bauer’s wife Sharon appeared in court on Friday.

“He is a different person than before the assault because of these injuries,” she says, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun.

“It hurts my heart to see him in this capacity,” Bauer said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook