20-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot At Home In DC Suburb

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal shooting in a Washington-area Maryland suburb.

News outlets report Montgomery County police identified the victim in the Wednesday night shooting as 20-year-old Jon-Christian Kemachet-Webster, who lived in the home in the Forest Glen area of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County police spokesman Rick Goodale says there were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting. Kemachet-Webster was found shot on the upper level of the home, and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police believe the victim knew the shooter, who fled the house after the shooting. Police don’t believe the shooting was random, and are trying to determine if the suspect forced himself into the home. Goodale says police are currently interviewing witnesses.

