After Four-Game Win Streak, Orioles Prepare To Host Astros

July 21, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: American League, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, mlb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles’ four-game winning streak is their longest run since a six-game streak in May, and it puts them within three games of .500 (46-49) for the first time since July 4.

The Houston Astros, who own the best record in the AL, come to town for a three-game series.

The Baltimore Orioles have regained some much need confidence heading into a three-game weekend series against the Houston Astros. The Astros currently have the best record in the American League.
Baltimore, now 46-49, completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, but they still sit seven games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox in the American League East and three games out of the second AL wild-card position.

The Astros, despite owning the best record, dropped two of their three games this week. They still lead by 16 games in the AL West. Houston will begin the series against Baltimore dealing with injuries to several key players.

