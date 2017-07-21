WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current Conditions | Weather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Brandon Williams Believes This Year’s Defense Can Be Just Like 2000 Ravens

July 21, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: 2000 Ravens, Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Williams, Defense, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brandon Williams, who signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract this past March to stay with the Ravens, is suggesting this year’s defense has the potential to reach the heights of the Ray Lewis era.

In addition to retaining Williams, who had 51 tackles and a sack in 2016, the Ravens added veteran players like players like Tony Jefferson and Brandon Carr. They also drafted cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round, pass-rushers Tyus Bowser and Chris Wormley and linebacker Tim Williams with their first four selections.

The Ravens have definitely been working to shore up the secondary.

Williams told The Reynolds Report, “The defense that is being built in Baltimore is one of the best. We’re going to do something really special this year, I can feel it. Our defense is amazing.”

Williams has set his sights on becoming just like the Super Bowl champions of 2000, dubbed one of the greatest defenses of all time.

Do you think the Ravens can achieve the same status?

