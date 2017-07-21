Many Brave The Code Red Heat Advisory To Attend Artscape; 300,000 Expected

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Artscape has opened and is filling up, while onlookers push through a code-red heat advisory in effect for this weekend.

America’s largest free arts festival is in full swing and is putting thousands of local artists and musicians on center stage.

Whether it’s for the food, the live music, painters or other craft-savvy artists, Artscape is expected to bring in more than 300,000 people over the weekend.

Organizers know Artscape is usually one of the hottest weekends of Baltimore’s summer and want visitors to keep it cool through the code red heat advisory.

“We’re hoping for a great turnout but we also realize it’s very hot. So we encourage people to come out but we also encourage people to be safe too. That’s why at Artscape there are lots of options to stay cool,” said Tracy Baskerville with the Office of Promotion and the Arts.

There are multiple cooling stations inside galleries at MICA and also at the University of Baltimore. There’s even an MTA bus that visitors can sit in just to soak up some air conditioning for a while.

