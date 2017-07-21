Cummings Plans To Return To Work After Heart Procedure

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current Conditions | Weather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

July 21, 2017 1:50 PM
BALTIMORE (AP) — About two months after undergoing a heart procedure, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee plans to return to work during next month’s congressional recess.

In May, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland said he’d be hospitalized for a few days after a “minimally invasive medical procedure” — a transarterial aortic valve replacement — to treat aortic stenosis.

But Cummings, who has not cast a vote since May 23, told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday that he developed an infection that forced him back into the hospital. He was discharged again this week.

The 66-year-old says he’ll return to his district office for a few days each week when the House breaks for its August recess. It’s not clear when he will return to Capitol Hill.

