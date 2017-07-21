Driver With 7 Active Warrants Manages To Flee From Police On Foot

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man with seven active warrants managed to flee from police early Friday morning after a traffic stop.
Maryland State Police say they pulled over Keyon Demetricus Honesty in Crisfield around 2:30 a.m., when he fled the vehicle on foot.
Police searched the area but were unsuccessful.
The Maryland State Police is asking that anyone with information in regards to Honesty or his whereabouts call the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700 or dial 911.
