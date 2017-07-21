WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current Conditions | Weather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis: ‘I’m Going To Open A Restaurant In Baltimore’

July 21, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Giada de Laurentiis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis says she will be opening a new restaurant in Baltimore next year.

The Baltimore Business Journal reports that the Food Network show host was in a Facebook Live video for the channel on Friday and was asked by a viewer if she planned to open any new restaurants.

“Yes, I’m going to open a restaurant in Baltimore,” de Laurentiis answered. “Yes, don’t ask me why. I have to think of the reason, but I am going to open a restaurant in Baltimore in 2018.”

The question comes in at around 11:30 minute mark.

Watch here:

Giada currently has one restaurant in Las Vegas at the Cromwell Hotel, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp. Caesars also owns the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

