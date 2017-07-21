WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current Conditions | Weather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Heat Advisory And Code Red Air Quality Alert Continue Today

July 21, 2017 7:15 AM
Filed Under: Code Red Air Quality, heat advisory, Heat Wave

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The heat wave in Baltimore continues today

ce07a523766f4c6eaac0e66329c88166 Heat Advisory And Code Red Air Quality Alert Continue Today

Another heat advisory will go into effect this morning from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m for much of Baltimore area.

“Today will be very much like yesterday,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass. “We have been on quite a roll. It’s a straight up legit July heat wave.”

Meantime, the code red air quality alerts remains in effect. Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Baltimore City through Sunday, July 23, as the heat index is expected to be between 101 and 104 degrees.

A code red alert is declared when heat is “severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”

The following cooling centers will once again be open today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

• Northern Community Action Partnership Center
5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
• Southern Community Action Partnership Center
606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center
3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
• Southeastern Community Action Partnership Center
3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6510
• Eastern Community Action Partnership Center
1400 E. Federal Street, (410) 545-0136
• Shoprite Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Ave, 21207, will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours
• Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will extend pool hours

The following senior centers will be open today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324
• Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
• Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7724
• Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
• John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202
• Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch