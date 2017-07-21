Heat Advisory And Code Red Air Quality Alert Continue Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The heat wave in Baltimore continues today

Another heat advisory will go into effect this morning from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m for much of Baltimore area.

“Today will be very much like yesterday,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass. “We have been on quite a roll. It’s a straight up legit July heat wave.”

Meantime, the code red air quality alerts remains in effect. Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Baltimore City through Sunday, July 23, as the heat index is expected to be between 101 and 104 degrees.

A code red alert is declared when heat is “severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”

The following cooling centers will once again be open today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

• Northern Community Action Partnership Center

5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

• Southern Community Action Partnership Center

606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center

3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

• Southeastern Community Action Partnership Center

3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6510

• Eastern Community Action Partnership Center

1400 E. Federal Street, (410) 545-0136

• Shoprite Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Ave, 21207, will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours

• Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will extend pool hours

The following senior centers will be open today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

• Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

• Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7724

• Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

• John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

• Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook