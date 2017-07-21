Heat Advisory And Code Red Air Quality Alert Continue Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The heat wave in Baltimore continues today
Another heat advisory will go into effect this morning from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m for much of Baltimore area.
“Today will be very much like yesterday,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass. “We have been on quite a roll. It’s a straight up legit July heat wave.”
Meantime, the code red air quality alerts remains in effect. Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Baltimore City through Sunday, July 23, as the heat index is expected to be between 101 and 104 degrees.
A code red alert is declared when heat is “severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”
The following cooling centers will once again be open today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
• Northern Community Action Partnership Center
5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
• Southern Community Action Partnership Center
606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center
3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
• Southeastern Community Action Partnership Center
3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6510
• Eastern Community Action Partnership Center
1400 E. Federal Street, (410) 545-0136
• Shoprite Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Ave, 21207, will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours
• Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will extend pool hours
The following senior centers will be open today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
• Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324
• Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
• Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7724
• Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
• John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202
• Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535
