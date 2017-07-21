Helicopter Lands As Precaution Near DC-Area Hospital

SUITLAND, Md. (AP) — A helicopter from Joint Base Andrews made a precautionary landing near a hospital in the Washington suburbs during a training mission.

Joint Base Andrews said in a statement Friday that the UH-1N Iroquois helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron landed near Strayer University and Marlow Heights Medical Center in Suitland, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the base.

Officials say the helicopter landed in response to a low oil pressure indicator and none of the three people on board was hurt.

A maintenance crew will assess the situation.

