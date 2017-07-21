Police Search For Suspect Who Hit Victim In Head With Hammer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are turning to the public to help track down a robbery suspect who also assaulted his victim with a hammer in Somerset County.

Officials say around 5:oo Friday morning, the victim woke up to the sound of breaking glass. He looked out his window and saw the suspect, Kenneth Joseph Passwaters, breaking the window on his car and rummaging through his glove box.

The victim then says he went out to confront Passwaters, and was hit in the head with a hammer. The victim suffered only minor injuries.

.@mdsp seeking man wanted for breaking into vehicle, striking victim on head w/ hammer in Somerset County SHARE >> https://t.co/rXtfwTslsU pic.twitter.com/kJe6sVx1h0 — MD State Police (@MDSP) July 21, 2017

Police are searching the area but have unable to locate the suspect.

Authorities say Passwaters is currently wanted for several outstanding warrants as well as charges coming from this incident.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at (443)-235-3700 or call 911.

