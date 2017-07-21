TV Host Marc Summers To Collaborate With Charmery For New Flavor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TV host Marc Summers will be collaborating with Baltimore’s Charmery for a new flavor to be released as part of their fourth anniversary.

The new flavor will debut Saturday, July 22 at their anniversary party at their shop in Hampden.

The Charmery posted a video on social media announcing the new flavor in collaboration with the Summers, and is inspired by his childhood and work on Nickelodeon game show “Double Dare,” not to mention his tenure as host of Food Network show “Unwrapped”– the flavor called “Double Dare” will feature both fresh peaches and dark chocolate.

“I can’t wait to see what it tastes like,” says Summers.

A portion of proceeds from scoops of “Double Dare” will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

The Charmery will be featuring game show-themed flavors at their birthday bash, including: “Family Feud,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Press Your Luck,” “Match Game,” “Dating Game,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and “Cash Cab.”

According to the Facebook event, the festivities will be going on between noon & 11 p.m. and will include trivia, plinko, prizes galore and a free baby scoop with each purchase.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook