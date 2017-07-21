BPD Homicide Unit Investigating Mother And Daughter’s February Disappearance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Joanna Antionette Clark, 33, and her daughter Shariece Nicole Clark, 15, have been missing since February.

Five months after they disappeared, Baltimore Police now say the case is being investigated by the department’s homicide unit.

“We’re not optimistic that either are alive at this point,” Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith says.

A friend of the family reported the disappearances on February 7.

They lived in the 2800 block of Round Road. Shariece was last seen around 2:30 or 3 p.m. that day and Joanna around 11 p.m., according to Smith.

“People that were fairly active on social media, fairly socially active with friends and family,” Smith says. “It all cut off on February 7. We do absolutely suspect foul play in this case and we’re looking for any information we can get.”

Joanna Clark, who works at Goetze’s Candy, has six other children between the ages of 2 and 10 who were left with a caregiver.

Shariece attends Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson Elementary/Middle School.

The mother is described as 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds.

If you have information about them, call 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook