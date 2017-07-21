WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current Conditions | Weather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police Now Believe Foul Play Was Involved In Pregnant Woman’s Disappearance

July 21, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Akia Eggleston, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they now believe foul play may have been involved in the disappearance of 22-year old Akia Eggleston in May.

Eggleston did not show up for her baby shower on May 3, and has not been seen since.

Family members say she is 4-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes and was eight months pregnant when she was last seen.

Originally, police said there were no indications of foul play in the case.

“At this state, I think we’re prepared to pivot, that foul play is something that we’re absolutely exploring,” Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith says. “We’re obviously beyond the point where she could have given birth.”

Her last known location was the 600 block of Cedarcrest Avenue, Smith says, and surveillance video and bank records indicate that she was active up to a certain point. She had also taken some of her belongings out of the apartment where she was staying.

But, “since then we’ve been unable to locate her,” according to Smith.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Baltimore Police at (410)-396-2499 or 9-1-1.

