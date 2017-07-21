Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect; Rapper Posted Aftermath on Facebook Live

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have made an arrest in a stabbing where the victim posted the aftermath of the incident on Facebook Live.

Officers arrested Martin Andre Coleman, 24, for the stabbing of a local rapper, Tyree Colion, in Northeast Baltimore near Harford Road, 29th Street and the Alameda.

BPD spokesman T.J. Smith says the incident was domestic in nature.

Colion was transported to a hospital in critical condition but is now expected to survive.

The 41 year old streamed the aftermath on Facebook Live, where more than 60,000 people watched the horrifying ordeal.

He spent more than a decade in prison for second-degree murder. Since then, he’s focused on rap and an anti-violence movement. He’s pushing for “no shoot zones” across the City.

Hundreds of people in Baltimore and across the country have posted messages on Colion’s Facebook page wishing him a speedy recovery.

Coleman was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

