WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current Conditions | Weather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect; Rapper Posted Aftermath on Facebook Live

July 21, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore, Facebook Live, Martin Andre Coleman, Police, Rapper, Stabbing, Tyree Colion

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have made an arrest in a stabbing where the victim posted the aftermath of the incident on Facebook Live.

RELATED: Baltimore Rapper Who Went Live On Facebook After Stabbing Forgives Alleged Attacker

Officers arrested Martin Andre Coleman, 24, for the stabbing of a local rapper, Tyree Colion, in Northeast Baltimore near Harford Road, 29th Street and the Alameda.

BPD spokesman T.J. Smith says the incident was domestic in nature.

Colion was transported to a hospital in critical condition but is now expected to survive.

The 41 year old streamed the aftermath on Facebook Live, where more than 60,000 people watched the horrifying ordeal.

He spent more than a decade in prison for second-degree murder. Since then, he’s focused on rap and an anti-violence movement. He’s pushing for “no shoot zones” across the City.

Hundreds of people in Baltimore and across the country have posted messages on Colion’s Facebook page wishing him a speedy recovery.

Coleman was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch