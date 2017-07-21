WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current Conditions | Weather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police: Video Shows Teens Watching, Laughing As Man Drowns

July 21, 2017 10:09 AM

DISCLAIMER: The video is disturbing and may not be appropriate for all viewers

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.

Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 12. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old’s drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney’s office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today . The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he’s going die and they weren’t going to help him.

Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions “utterly inhumane and cruel,” but says criminal charges won’t be filed because state law doesn’t require people give or call for help when someone’s in distress.

