Ravens Sign Wide Receiver Griff Whalen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran receiver Griff Whalen and undrafted rookie cornerback Reggie Porter. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players have already reported to Baltimore, but the rest of the team arrives for training camp on Wednesday.

Whalen has played for four other teams over the course of his five seasons in the NFL. Most recently, he played for the New England Patriots before getting released in mid-December. He has played in 41 NFL games, catching 47 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

Whalen’s addition comes on the same day that receiver Michael Campanaro was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a toe injury.