Ravens Using ‘Mixed Reality’ Technology To Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A handful of NFL teams have signed on to use “virtual reality” technology to help them prepare for the 2017 season.

The Baltimore Ravens will be using the “mixed reality” technology, which is essentially like a life-size Madden game, to practice. Mixed River created images of the Ravens as well as the Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and other teams on the Ravens’ 2017 schedule.

Teams are allowed to develop their own strength and conditioning regimens which now include visualization techniques developed by firms such as Mixed River.

“One of the attractions to the technology is the ability to get those mental reps that don’t involve contact,” said Damani Leech, the NFL’s vice president for football strategy and business development.

This new form of practice can help to eliminate most forms of contact on the practice field, they can also eliminate practice injuries, which ultimately helps player safety.