White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns

July 21, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Sean Spicer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned, CBS News confirmed Friday.

It happened on Friday morning, shortly after President Trump selected Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Spicer has taken more of a background role in the administration in recent weeks, with deputy White House Press Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking over most of the White House press briefings.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

