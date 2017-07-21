White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned, CBS News confirmed Friday.
It happened on Friday morning, shortly after President Trump selected Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.
Spicer has taken more of a background role in the administration in recent weeks, with deputy White House Press Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking over most of the White House press briefings.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
