Station North Opens Only Mini-Golf Course Just In Time For Artscape

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Those who run the Station North Arts and Entertainment District are excited that the launch of their newest project, a mini-golf course, which coincides with the start of nearby Artscape.

As Artscape continues to grow every year, it’s beginning to butt up to the next door neighborhood, Station North.

“The timing worked out well for Artscape, we just barely got it up,” said Amelia Rambissoon, who runs the Station North Arts and Entertainment Inc. “There’s actually no mini-golf in Baltimore City, at all.”

Until now.

“This is a DJ booth,” Nick Franz said. “I really like it, I think it turned out really well.”

Each hole was designed by students like Franz from the Lab School.

“So when we started this, a lot of kids had never played mini-golf or had heard about what it was,” Rambissoon said. “Especially with this area, it’s one of the arts and entertainment area but we don’t have much programming for kids.”

Sixty-eight kids from three schools designed the eight-hole course. They didn’t have enough room for nine.

The kids said teamwork was key.

Fourteen-year-old Lyla Strouse said her whole class helped design the features of the Pikachu hole.

The course is open to everyone and clubs, balls, and scorecards are provided.

The course is just north of the Charles Theatre. During Artscape it’s open till 11 p.m., then hours will vary till it closes in October.

Kids are free, the suggested donation for adults is $5.

