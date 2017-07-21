WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Heat Advisory For SE Md., Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues For Saturday| Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Weather Blog: Warm And Humid Weekend Ahead

July 21, 2017 10:40 PM
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

Another hot and humid afternoon all across the region, except Garrett County! In Oakland, Maryland they never got to 80 degrees! Ah, that mountain air!

This weekend all around the area will see more very warm and humid conditions and a good chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday!

These storms may be very heavy rain, damaging winds, and small hail as well. Best time for the storms is later Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings.

Some cooler air and less humid conditions will finally arrive, but not until Tuesday!

Enjoy the weekend! Keep hydrated! And stay in the shade!

Bob Turk

