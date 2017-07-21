Weather Blog: Warm And Humid Weekend Ahead

Another hot and humid afternoon all across the region, except Garrett County! In Oakland, Maryland they never got to 80 degrees! Ah, that mountain air!

This weekend all around the area will see more very warm and humid conditions and a good chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday!

These storms may be very heavy rain, damaging winds, and small hail as well. Best time for the storms is later Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings.

Some cooler air and less humid conditions will finally arrive, but not until Tuesday!

Enjoy the weekend! Keep hydrated! And stay in the shade!

Bob Turk