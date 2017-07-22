2 Horses, Mom & Foal, Missing In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two horses are missing from a Mt. Airy farm, according to Stolen Horse International.

SHI says Bohdi and Finn escaped from their paddock and broke through the fencing sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to their owner Christian Tillett.

Howard County Police and animal control for both Howard County and Carroll County have been notified.

Bohdi is a 14-year-old Palomino Quarter Horse. She is 14.3 hands high. Her foal, Finn, is four weeks old.

Bodhi is a slaughter pen rescue and is “nervous with people but very sweet natured,” and is very receptive to treats, according to the owner.

There is also a $1000 reward for their safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bohdi and Finn’s owner, Chris Tillett at 443-621-4519 (home phone) or Howard County Police.

