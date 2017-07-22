Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues Into Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat wave in Baltimore continues into the weekend.

The heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for the area marked below:

The National Weather Service says peak heat temperatures are expected during the afternoon hours Saturday, but some locations near the coast may see indicators peak by late morning through early afternoon.

Tim Williams says there’s a chance for showers later Saturday, and again on Sunday for some thunderstorm activity.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Baltimore City through Sunday, July 23, as the heat index is expected to be between 101 and 104 degrees.

A code red alert is declared when heat is “severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”

