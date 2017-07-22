WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Heat Advisory For Parts Of Md., Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues For Saturday| Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues Into Weekend

July 22, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Code Red, heat advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat wave in Baltimore continues into the weekend.

0722heatalert2 Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues Into Weekend

 

The heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for the area marked below:

The National Weather Service says peak heat temperatures are expected during the afternoon hours Saturday, but some locations near the coast may see indicators peak by late morning through early afternoon.

Tim Williams says there’s a chance for showers later Saturday, and again on Sunday for some thunderstorm activity.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Baltimore City through Sunday, July 23, as the heat index is expected to be between 101 and 104 degrees.

A code red alert is declared when heat is “severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch