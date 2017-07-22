WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Heat Advisory For Parts Of Md., Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues For Saturday Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Frederick And Washington Counties | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

John Heard, Father In ‘Home Alone’ Movies, Dies At 72

July 22, 2017 12:48 PM
PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Actor John Heard poses for a portrait at the Getty Images Portrait Studio during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2006 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the “Home Alone” movie series, has died. He was 72.

His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.

Heard played Peter McCallister, the father of Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, in “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

He earned an Emmy nomination for a guest role as a corrupt police detective in “The Sopranos.” Heard also played Tom Hanks’ rival in the movie “Big.”

He was briefly married to fellow actor Margot Kidder.

