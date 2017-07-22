WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Heat Advisory For Parts Of Md., Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues For Saturday | Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's CountiesCurrent ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Longtime News Anchor Jim Vance Dies At Age 75

July 22, 2017 2:45 PM
NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Columnist David Carr, Washington Councilman and former Mayor Marion Barry, and anchorman Jim Vance attend the HBO documentary screening of "Nine Lives of Marion Barry" at the HBO Theater on August 6, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A longtime television news anchor in the nation’s capital has died.

WRC-TV President and General Manager Jackie Bradford said in a statement that Jim Vance died Saturday morning. He was 75 years old.

Vance told viewers earlier this year that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Vance joined the NBC station in 1969 and moved to the anchor chair in 1972. The Washington Post reports that Vance’s 11 p.m. shows with longtime broadcast partner Doreen Gentzler regularly attracted more viewers than the prime-time programs on the three major cable networks combined.

Bradford said Vance’s was “not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that Vance was a “steady voice who shared the news — good or bad — with grace.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

