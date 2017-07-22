Police Investigating After Man Found Unconscious, Assaulted In Federal Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man was found unconscious by Baltimore Police after officers received a call for an assault at the unit block of East Cross Street, just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say it appears the victim got into a physical altercation with acquaintances.

Police say they received surveillance footage but are still looking for additional information.

Detectives are looking to speak to the individuals who were with him as part of this investigation.

If you have information related to this incident, please contact detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

