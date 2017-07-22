Weather Blog: Storms, But Not As Hot For Rest Of Weekend

July 22, 2017 11:01 PM By Meg McNamara
Storms will continue to push through Maryland overnight.

Now that temps have cooled, the threat for damaging winds is diminishing, but flash flooding is certainly possible.

Sunday will be warm and sticky with highs near 90 and dewpoints in the 70s.

While it will be uncomfortable, we should be out of Heat Advisory territory.

It looks like we’ll get some reprieve from the storms during the first half of the day but expect things to start popping by noon.

Gusty winds and a few instances of large hail look to be the primary threats.

