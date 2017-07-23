Stranger Comes To Rescue Of Severely Abused, Starved Poodle Pup

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rescuers say they found a starving dog blind, beaten, and left to die on the streets of Baltimore, suspected to be the victim of years of animal abuse.

It’s a rescue mission that spans state lines. The dog saved from a Baltimore street is now recovering in Virginia. There are still no clues, however, as to who tortured the pup.

He wears his injuries like battle scars. Though it was a battle one tiny dog almost didn’t survive on the streets of Baltimore.

“These types of things don’t happen over night, so if he was owned, somebody was neglecting this dog,” says the pup’s foster parent Shelly DeSouza.

DeSouza can’t say what exactly happened to the poodle named Palmier. No one can. But, he’s scarred, blind and was nearly starved to death, until a stranger came to his rescue this week.

They found him mangled and fending for himself in the center of the street.

“He surely didn’t deserve any of this,” says DeSouza

From his savior’s car to BARCs, now living in DeSouza’s Virginia home where the dog is healing and waiting for his forever family.

Desouza says she has no idea who abused Palmier or why, only that his injuries indicate it went on for most of his four-year life.

“He’s all bones. He was about seven and a half pounds yesterday.”

But he’s already on the mend.

“You would think he would be an ornery old cuss with everything that’s been done to him. He’s nothing but a total love bug,” she says.

Palmier has a lot of vet visits ahead but his rescuers say they are hopeful he will heal.

For more on how you can help in Palmier’s recovery CLICK HERE.

