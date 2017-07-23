WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch For Central Md. until 3 a.m. Monday  | Flooding In Harford County As Heavy Storms Hit MarylandCurrent ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Flooding In Harford County As Heavy Storms Hit Maryland

July 23, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Heavy storms hit central Maryland, bringing flooding across various areas of the state.

There are reports of flooding in northeast Harford County in Aberdeen and Havre de Grace.

Havre de Grace Police posted on social media video of flooding in Juniata Street and Ostego Streets.

There is a Flash Flood Watch for much of central Maryland, with Flash Flood Warning in Cecil County until 1:15 a.m. and Harford and Baltimore Counties are under Areal Flood Warnings until 11 p.m.

Meg McNamara says rain won’t be leaving Maryland until 3 a.m.

Storms expected to redevelop over Maryland late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

“Our radar estimates four to five inches of rain for most of us across Maryland,” says Meg.

On Monday, Meg says there is a small chance we could see pop-up storms but generally, she says it should be drier in the area.

Kimberly Eiten will have more on this story at 11 on WJZ.

