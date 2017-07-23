Flooding In Harford County As Heavy Storms Hit Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy storms hit central Maryland, bringing flooding across various areas of the state.

There are reports of flooding in northeast Harford County in Aberdeen and Havre de Grace.

It's a wet one in Havre de Grace tonight. Flooding on this stretch of Girard Street after heavy rainfall. More tonight on #WJZ at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/pWyGEyhIBS — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) July 24, 2017

Havre de Grace Police posted on social media video of flooding in Juniata Street and Ostego Streets.

Juniata Street and Otsego Street not passable. #HdGpolice pic.twitter.com/EuO2qK1uhp — HdG Police (@HdGPolice) July 23, 2017

There is a Flash Flood Watch for much of central Maryland, with Flash Flood Warning in Cecil County until 1:15 a.m. and Harford and Baltimore Counties are under Areal Flood Warnings until 11 p.m.

Meg McNamara says rain won’t be leaving Maryland until 3 a.m.

Storms expected to redevelop over Maryland late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

“Our radar estimates four to five inches of rain for most of us across Maryland,” says Meg.

On Monday, Meg says there is a small chance we could see pop-up storms but generally, she says it should be drier in the area.

