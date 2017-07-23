Michael Phelps Loses To Shark In Shark Week Race

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s own decorated Olympian Michael Phelps was put the test in a much-anticipated race with a Great White Shark as part of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The race was part of a Shark Week special, “Phelps Vs. Shark.” During which, [spoiler alert!] Phelps lost to the shark by two seconds.

Phelps was able to maintain an average speed 5.9 miles per hour, but at the last second, the shark was able to push forward and breach to get the bait at the end of the race.

Phelps didn’t seem to take the loss too hard and took to social media to announce a rematch.

