Overnight Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 1 In Critical

July 23, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Murder, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after two separate shootings in Baltimore overnight Saturday.

The first shooting happened at 11:35 p.m., in 500 block of Brunswick Ave.

Responding officers found a woman who had been shot in the head and torso-area.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 1100 block of Whitelock St.

Police arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where police report he is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or ‪(410) 396-2221‬.

Those who want to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch