Overnight Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 1 In Critical

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after two separate shootings in Baltimore overnight Saturday.

The first shooting happened at 11:35 p.m., in 500 block of Brunswick Ave.

Responding officers found a woman who had been shot in the head and torso-area.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 1100 block of Whitelock St.

Police arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where police report he is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or ‪(410) 396-2221‬.

Those who want to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

